PORTLAND — Bill Bourassa of Weld has joined Harvard Pilgrim Health Care as director of sales for the company’s Maine market.

With more than 25 years of experience in health care sales and account management, Bourassa will be responsible for strategic development, managing key customer/broker relationships, leading the sales team and sales growth in the Maine marketplace.

Most recently, Bourassa served as director of client services for HUB International New England’s Maine operation, where he held sales, account management and supervisory roles over the past 17 years.

Bourassa earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Plymouth State University and holds a life and health insurance license in Maine.

