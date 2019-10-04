USED BOOK SALE at Sugarloaf Base Lodge

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library will sponsor a Used Book Sale on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13 in the Spruce Room downstairs in the Sugarloaf Base Lodge. Sponsored by the CV Public Library and Sugarloaf Area Christian Ministry, the proceeds are shared among local food pantries and the library. If you want an early look at the books, come up to the lodge on Friday, Oct. 11 at 2:00 to help sort and set-up; choose some for yourself!

PIE & BAKE SALE at the CV Library

Don’t forget your pies! The Bake Sale will be in the library lobby Saturday morning, Oct. 12 from 9:00am until the pies and baked goodies are GONE. Buy your pies early – they go fast! We need bakers! Bring in some goodies on Friday or between 8:30-9am Saturday if you would like to donate treats for our sale. Look us up at www.carrabassettvalley.org, or the Carrabassett Valley Public Library Facebook page for more details.

JESSICA BEER is exhibiting her PAINTINGS the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center through October.

Stop by during the weekend! Library is open 10-3; enjoy the patio and see the Carrabassett Library Community Garden, built and run by volunteers; the garden feeds those in need through the Stratton Food Pantry. You can also order your Patio Forever Stone anytime. Order forms will be at the library or we can email one to you.

DAYS & TIMES:

Book Sale: Saturday 9 – 4 & Sunday 9 – noon (at the Base lodge)

Bake Sale: 9 til gone Saturday morning – (at the library only) ~ Pies go fast!

Fall Library Hours: Tue – Fri: 10-5 & Sat: 10-3

