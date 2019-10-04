FARMINGTON — The atmosphere at Cascade Brook School was joyful and good-hearted Friday afternoon, Sept. 27, as students, staff and community members celebrated Fall Festival.

The festival was held to encourage and reward good behavior, said 5th-grade teacher Tina Davis, organizer of the event.

“The festival is a positive way to kick of the new year and get to know each other,” Davis said. “The event focuses on our school motto – R2S1 – which means ‘Responsible, Respectful, Safe,” said Davis.

Students spent the afternoon taking part in carnival-like activities, crafts, games and more.

Outside, children dressed in silly outfits for photo booth pictures, had their faces painted and played field games. Inside the school, students could guess the weight of an enormous pumpkin, paint their nails or play musical chairs.

A bake sale was also held to help a school family affected by the explosion.

Student Alex Hutchins said his favorite activity was gourd tic-tac-toe.

“This is amazing and a lot of fun,” Alex said as he played a game with his mom and event volunteer Kelley Hutchins.

Davis said the celebration could not have happened if it were not for the many volunteers.

