I write in support of Mark Cayer’s bid to become the next mayor of Lewiston.
Cayer is an experienced public servant. He worked for two decades as a law enforcement officer, then as a Lewiston city councilor and, lately, as a member of the Lewiston School Committee.
Those who know him can testify to his wide-ranging knowledge and understanding of local concerns, his diligence and, above all, his dedication to the well-being of the community.
I am confident he will bring these qualities to his duties as mayor of the city.
I hope fellow residents will join me in voting for Mark Cayer as Lewiston’s next mayor.
Chris Beam, Lewiston
