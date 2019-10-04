I write in support of Mark Cayer’s bid to become the next mayor of Lewiston.

Cayer is an experienced public servant. He worked for two decades as a law enforcement officer, then as a Lewiston city councilor and, lately, as a member of the Lewiston School Committee.

Those who know him can testify to his wide-ranging knowledge and understanding of local concerns, his diligence and, above all, his dedication to the well-being of the community.

I am confident he will bring these qualities to his duties as mayor of the city.

I hope fellow residents will join me in voting for Mark Cayer as Lewiston’s next mayor.

Chris Beam, Lewiston

