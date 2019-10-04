MONDAY, Oct. 7
AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall. Workshop agenda includes a discussion on the agricultural zone amendments. Regular meeting includes a resolve supporting a food insecurity micro-grants program.
LEWISTON — Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
LEWISTON — School Committee, 6 p.m. in the Dingley Room at 36 Oak St., Lewiston.
TUESDAY, Oct. 8
AUBURN — Planning Board, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Agenda includes discussion and recommendations to the City Council regarding the composition of an Agriculture Committee.
AUBURN — Androscoggin County Budget Committee, 6 p.m., Androscoggin County courthouse, second floor.
LEWISTON — City Council workshop, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9
AUBURN — L-A Transit Committee meeting, 12:30 p.m. at the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments.
AUBURN — Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.
