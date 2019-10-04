FARMINGTON—New Ventures Maine is offering a free 5 weeks class, “My Money Works” at Farmington D, 367 Wilton Road, Farmington ME, 04938 on Wednesdays October 2-30, 2019 from 2:00–4:00 pm. This class is suitable for adults of all ages and stages.
This class can help you gain the skills you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, and set personal financial goals. By the end of class, you will have a plan to achieve greater financial stability.
All classes and follow-up coaching is free. To register for this class visit our website at www.newventuresmaine.org.
For more information on New Ventures Maine please call Janet Smith at 778-2757.
New Ventures Maine is a statewide non-profit organization committed to improving the economic lives of women, men, and families through tuition-free workshops and one-on-one coaching in four areas, building a career, starting a business, managing money, and becoming a leader.
