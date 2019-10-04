LEWISTON – Ruth Drinkwater was born in Hazelton, Pa., Jan. 22, 1927. Married Gilman Drinkwater in 1945 and moved to Portland, Maine. Ruth Drinkwater passed peacefully into God’s Heavenly Kingdom on Sept. 28, 2019. Ruth resided at the Senior Living Home in Greene, Maine, for the past three years. Ruth was an accomplished seamstress, employed by Peck’s Department Store and Morin’s Bridal Shoppe both in Lewiston, Maine. Ruth is survived by her son, Rev. Gary Drinkwater OSBN and his wife, Diane. Two granddaughters, Amy Heimerl and husband, Eric, Jennifer Hebert and husband, Daniel. Two great-granddaughters, Allison Hebert and Paige Hebert, grandson, Joshua Lyford and wife, Denise, and great-grandson, Brayden Lyford. Ruth’s daughter Gail passed in February of 2012. Funeral Services will be held at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration, 64 Elm St., Mechanic Falls, Maine, on October 12, at 11 a.m. Her ashes will be interred at Hope Cemetery in Hometown, Pa., at a date to be determined. May she rest in peace and rise in glory.

Donations in memory of Ruth will be appreciated

in lieu of flowers.

