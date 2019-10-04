The First Graders at Rangeley Lakes Regional School, along with their teacher Ms. Brown, went for a hike on the Tim Baker Trail in Oquossoc recently (site of the Rangeley Region Guides and Sportsman Association). A little history on the trail…it began with Elaine Holcomb having a dream that culminated in the creation of this trail. She enlisted an Americorp group of young adult volunteers who planned and developed the trail, completing it in the summer of 2015. Over the past 3 years Mrs. Holcomb has added special books to the trail as an incentive for children to come and enjoy literacy and nature together. This year’s book entitled, “Hold This” by Carolyn Cory Scoppettone, features a little girl who collects treasures on her hike but keeps dropping her items. She really wants her dad’s help but it isn’t until the end of the story when Mika realizes the most special thing to hold is her dad’s hand! The First Graders also collected items that they will use to assemble fairy houses later this week. Prior to building their houses they will focus on writing about their adventures.

