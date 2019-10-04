Charges
Lewiston
- Gary Madore, 49, of 636 Howe St., on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, 2:06 a.m. Friday at Bartlett and College streets.
- Lincoln Mann, 54, of 512 Main St., on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registry, 5:49 p.m. Friday at Horton and Pine streets.
Auburn
- Christopher Farrington, 39, of 11 Lexis Lane, on a warrant charging failure to pay fines and restitution, 1:17 a.m. Friday at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Bethany Haines, 37, of 35 Country Lane, Casco, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 8 p.m. Thursday on South Main Street, Mechanic Falls.
- Joshua Olson, 23, of 98 Highland Drive, Minot, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 10:35 p.m. Thursday on Pearl Street.
Accidents
Auburn
- A car driven by Melissa Figueroa, 35, of Lisbon, struck the back of an SUV driven by Donald B. McLaughlin-Townsend, 21, of Lewiston, while McLaughlin-Townsend was stopped in traffic at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday on Turner Street. Figueroa’s 2006 Honda was towed. Damage to the 2004 Jeep, driven by McLaughlin-Townsend and owned by Cheyenne M. Boucher of Lewiston was listed as minor.
- Anthony R. Nicholson, 26, of Auburn, lost control of his car, drove off the roadway and struck a tree at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday on Riverside Drive. His 2008 Dodge was towed.
- A car driven by Aaron Wing, 21, of Lewiston, struck the back of an SUV driven by Kianna A. Argueta, 18, of Poland, while Agueta was stopped in traffic at 4:47 p.m. Thursday on Court Street. The 2009 Chevrolet, driven by Wing and owned by Tracy L. Bennett of Lewiston, was towed. Damage to Argueta’s 2008 Jeep was listed as minor.
- Vehicles driven by Matthew L. Pelletier, 24, of Auburn, Degan J. Libby, 19, of Farmington, and Karen Taylor, 61, of South Paris collided at 6:21 a.m. Wednesday at Hotel and Young’s Corner roads. Pelletier’s 2002 Mitsubishi was towed. Damage to Taylor’s 2015 Chevrolet and to the 2005 Dodge, driven by Libby and owned by Shane M. Libby, of Jay, was listed as minor.
