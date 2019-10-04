Fall is starting to show its colors which means that it is almost time for the Rangeley Congregational Church annual turkey dinner. The date of this year’s dinner is October 12. (Note: That is the Saturday of Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ weekend.) The dinner will include turkey with gravy and all the fixins’ topped off with apple crisp all for $8 per person. The dinner will be served in the Barn on High Street from 5 PM until we run out of food. Take-out orders will be available. Bring the whole family and all your friends! All proceeds from the dinner go to mission projects to help others in our town or the larger world community. (207 864-5966)

