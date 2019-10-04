Cigna Foundation recently awarded Rangeley Health and Wellness (RHW) a $25,000 grant to support a Behavioral Health program in Rangeley and the surrounding communities.

With a deep commitment to helping individuals achieve their best possible health, Cigna Foundation’s grant supports the work of RHW to develop a Behavioral Health Program led by Joanne Dickson, a licensed social worker who serves as the local coordinator. In this position, the Coordinator is responsible for building, implementing, and evaluating programs as well as networking with county, state and federal agencies. In addition, the Coordinator provides case management services and works with the Rangeley Lakes Regional School to implement Second Step, a social and emotional learning curriculum for grades K-8.

“RHW is thrilled to partner with Cigna Foundation to develop this innovative model of care to provide coordinated behavioral health services including nutrition support, parenting classes, teen leadership development, suicide prevention, substance abuse education, and more for the residents of our rural community,” said Jeanne Thorvaldsen, RHW’s Executive Director. “We expect these funds to have a significant impact on our ability to address the behavioral health needs of this region.”

Rangeley Health & Wellness was established in 1994 to facilitate and advocate for health and wellness in the western Maine lakes region. Located on Dallas Hill Road, its programming includes ASCENT Rangeley Lakes Rehab, Rangeley Fitness Center, HELP Adult Respite Care, senior services, after school and summer programs for children and numerous fitness, nutrition and community services for all ages.