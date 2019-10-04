The Rangeley Region Guides’ and Sportsmen’s Association will host its 11th Annual Turkey Shoot at the Association’s rifle and pistol range on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Registration is from 10 AM – 11 AM. No additional shooters can be accepted after registration closes. The competition will begin promptly at 11 AM. Shooters will have the chance to win a turkey or ham for the holidays. Shooters may use any rifle from .17 Cal. rim fire up through all centerfire big bore calibers. A novice competition will be held for shooters under the age of 16. Shooters will be staged with other shooters and will fire a single shot at a target. The shooter closest to the bull’s-eye for each round will win a gift certificate redeemable for a turkey or ham. The entry fee is $4 a round or 3 rounds for $10.

There will be a .22 Cal. rifle and ammunition provided for those without a firearm. Big Bore shooters must supply their own firearms and ammunition. Eye and ear protection must be worn by all shooters. A limited number of eye and ear protection will be available or you can bring your own.

The RRG&SA rifle and pistol range is located 15 minutes from Oquossoc. Take RT 16 from Oquossoc (towards Wilsons Mills) for 5 miles. Take a right turn on Morton Cuttoff Road. Travel 1.5 miles. The range will be on your right.

Grab your weapon, eye and ear protection and a box of ammunition (targets will be provided) and come on out for a fun day of shooting. For more information call The Rivers Edge at 864-5582 or Dave Kretzing at 864-4323.