Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors

Agenda: October 8, 2019

Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus

Time: 6:30pm

I. Call to Order

II. Pledge

III. Public Comment

IV. Report of the Chairperson

A. Good news stories from Board/Administrator

V. Superintendent’s Report-Tina Meserve

A. Resignation and new hire

VI. Presentations

A. Proficiency-Based Education update-Tina and Laura

VII. Consent Agenda

A. Board meeting minutes from September 24, 2019

B. Operations Committee minutes from October 1, 2019

C. Personnel & Finance Committee minutes from October 1, 2019

D. Educational Policy Committee minutes from October 1, 2019

VIII. Committee Reports

1. Operations

2. Personnel & Finance

3. Educational Policy

4. Drop-out Prevention

IX. New Business

A. To approve Jobs for Maine Graduates (JMG) field trip

B. To approve the Maine Youth Action Network Conference field trip

C. To approve adding a Special Meeting on Tuesday, October 15th

D. To approve new hires:

1. Laurie Hatch, Special Education Teacher at Academy Hill

2. Delresian Harris, Building Trades at Foster Tech

X. Executive Session- Title 1 M.R.S.A § 405(6)(A) Labor contract discussions for collective

bargaining agreement for Teachers

XI. Executive Session-Title 1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(A) Disciplining of

officials/appointees/employees

XII. Executive Session- Title 1 M.R.S.A § 405(6)(A) Evaluation of

officials/appointees/employees

XIII. Adjourn

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS:

October 22, 2019-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus

November 12, 2019-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus

COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

Operations- November 5, 2019-5:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

Personnel & Finance-November 5, 2019-6:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

Educational Policy-November 5, 2019-7:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

« Previous

filed under: