Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors
Agenda: October 8, 2019
Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus
Time: 6:30pm
I. Call to Order
II. Pledge
III. Public Comment
IV. Report of the Chairperson
A. Good news stories from Board/Administrator
V. Superintendent’s Report-Tina Meserve
A. Resignation and new hire
VI. Presentations
A. Proficiency-Based Education update-Tina and Laura
VII. Consent Agenda
A. Board meeting minutes from September 24, 2019
B. Operations Committee minutes from October 1, 2019
C. Personnel & Finance Committee minutes from October 1, 2019
D. Educational Policy Committee minutes from October 1, 2019
VIII. Committee Reports
1. Operations
2. Personnel & Finance
3. Educational Policy
4. Drop-out Prevention
IX. New Business
A. To approve Jobs for Maine Graduates (JMG) field trip
B. To approve the Maine Youth Action Network Conference field trip
C. To approve adding a Special Meeting on Tuesday, October 15th
D. To approve new hires:
1. Laurie Hatch, Special Education Teacher at Academy Hill
2. Delresian Harris, Building Trades at Foster Tech
X. Executive Session- Title 1 M.R.S.A § 405(6)(A) Labor contract discussions for collective
bargaining agreement for Teachers
XI. Executive Session-Title 1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(A) Disciplining of
officials/appointees/employees
XII. Executive Session- Title 1 M.R.S.A § 405(6)(A) Evaluation of
officials/appointees/employees
XIII. Adjourn
NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS:
October 22, 2019-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
November 12, 2019-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
Operations- November 5, 2019-5:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
Personnel & Finance-November 5, 2019-6:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
Educational Policy-November 5, 2019-7:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
A great way to start the season, the 5th annual Rangeley Regatta
-
Politics
White House prepares formal objection to impeachment probe
-
Opinion
Chris Beam: Mark Cayer for mayor of Lewiston
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Special Fayette Town Meeting — October 8, 2019
-
Opinion
Cyan Hunte: Be proactive about opioids