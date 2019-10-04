STONEHAM — At least one person was reported seriously injured Friday night in a vehicle crash on Main Street near Keeywadin Lake.

Early reports were that one person had to be extricated after the vehicle slammed into a tree at about 6:30 p.m. and that there was at least one other person in the vehicle.

Emergency crews from several agencies were responding to the scene in the small Oxford County town near the New Hampshire border. Police shut down a section of the road as emergency crews treated the victim and an investigation got underway.

Main Street is also Route 5 and runs through Lovell into Fryeburg.

