STONEHAM — At least one person was reported seriously injured Friday night in a vehicle crash on Main Street near Keeywadin Lake.
Early reports were that one person had to be extricated after the vehicle slammed into a tree at about 6:30 p.m. and that there was at least one other person in the vehicle.
Emergency crews from several agencies were responding to the scene in the small Oxford County town near the New Hampshire border. Police shut down a section of the road as emergency crews treated the victim and an investigation got underway.
Main Street is also Route 5 and runs through Lovell into Fryeburg.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
National Sports
Strasburg, Scherzer pitch Nationals past Dodgers to even NLDS
-
National Sports
NWHL founder Dani Rylan defiant in face of detractors as league opens fifth season
-
Sun Spots
Handyman/carpenter needed for repairs and A-frame swing construction
-
Football
WATCH: Analysis from Lisbon’s win over Spruce Mountain and Friday’s other football games
-
Sun Spots
Tabs for Ronald McDonald House used for families needing housing