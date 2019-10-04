Greetings All: The Special Town Meeting slated for Tuesday October 8, will start at 7 p.m. at the Fayette Central School. WHY? At the Annual Town Meeting held in June the people voted and approved joining via an inter-local agreement with other Western Maine School Districts. The voters were unaware of the details and legal complications of withdrawing from this agreement if we so chose after we formally joined. As such, the article that was presented to us in June by the former Superintendent is different than the law that was approved by Governor Mills.

On that basis alone the Board of Selectmen approved holding a special town meeting to consider reversing the decision that was made in June. The Fayette School Committee unanimously voted to withdraw from the inter-local agreement and the Board of Selectmen unanimously voted to convene a special town meeting to formally reverse the decision that was made in June.

Again, all of the information you need to know is in the link from Town’s website below:

https://www.fayettemaine.org/budget-committee.html AND click on the School Budget Tab

