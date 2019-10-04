WRGY recently tallied up total donations for the Awesome August Matching Fund Drive

and were warmed by the outpouring of support. “We are truly honored to have such a loyal and generous fan base”, stated Interim Station Manager Ernest Gurney. “Huge thanks to the generous supporter who set the bar at a substantial level. This anonymous donor challenged our listeners and I do believe that it was the significance of the initial goal that motivated them to donate. They could see that we have made real strides and that our future was worth the investment. The fact that their donation could eventually add up to 10,000 dollars meant a lot”.

“The generous supporter was impressed with our success in getting an improved soundboard and the steps taken to get remote broadcast capacity. Having seen the community spirit exhibited by Gene Warfel, one of our most knowledgable and generous volunteers, this listener decided to keep WRGY moving forward in capacity and especially in helping WRGY connect and collaborate with the Rangeley community. Remote capacity and a more powerful soundboard were essential building blocks to begin that process”

Through the month of August, the anonymous donor matched every other supporters

donation dollar for dollar. A 25 dollar donation became 50 dollars, for example, and 100 dollars became 200. “We had listeners mailing in checks, sending funds to our website, even stopping by the station to personally donate. It was incredible”, continued Mr Gurney. “The generosity of the original challenge provided them with an opportunity to double their donation and help WRGY reach truly significant goals. And larger donors knew that their generosity had also appreciated and increased.”

WRGY is a low-watt non-profit Community Radio station based in Rangeley and transmitting from Saddleback Mtn. It’s analog signal on 90.5 FM is an essential piece in the nationwide Emergency Broadcast system, having the only city-strength signal covering the Rangeley Region. Its website, wrgy.org, streams the station’s signal live. Many of Rangeley’s summer residents and weekend visitors catch up with Rangeley events and meetings by listening to the daily Community Calendar, wherever they are in the world. Check out our previous articles and keep up with all WRGY is doing on our Facebook page.

“Donations and contributions can still be sent and are always appreciated” added Gurney, “we have cut our operating budget but we still incur monthly and annual costs that must be paid if we are to operate and we are always looking for volunteers to increase WRGY’s presence in the community” To volunteer or to send contributions:

WRGY Radio

P O Box 844

Rangeley, ME 04970

or by going to WRGY’s website

wrgy.org

and donating directly on-line.

For More Information

(207) 864-9749

