DEAR SUN SPOTS: Would you please point your magic wand on your infamous Rolodex for a handyman/carpenter, perhaps a retired gentleman, who would be interested in a sweet job and extra cash. I need help to build an “A” frame for my swing. I have the seat and ropes. I would be forever grateful.

— Joannie, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like to know if there would be a handyman who would like to do some work for a senior citizen in Greene? Sun Spots, you are the best!

— No name, Greene

ANSWER: I’m putting this request out into Sun Spots Land so we can freshen up the “infamous Rolodex.” Please write to Sun Spots if these are the kinds of jobs you like doing, or if you know someone who would be the perfect choice!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a manual typewriter with a few keys that stick and that probably needs a good cleaning. Do you know anyone in the area who still works on manual typewriters?

— No name, Auburn

ANSWER: Cosco Technologies at 50 Bearce Rd. in Winthrop is the place you’re looking for. The number is 377-2897. This could be the only business in Maine where typewriters are still repaired. If I’m wrong, readers, be sure to let me know!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Last winter we had an occasion when a lot of water was coming into our basement via a crack in the foundation. We had people come repair the crack on the inside of the foundation, but they couldn’t do anything outside as there was still snow and the ground was frozen. We also have a crack in another location and now want to have these cracks repaired on the outside of the foundation to make certain we don’t have any more problems this winter.

— No name, Greene

ANSWER: If you aren’t able to call the people who helped you with the inside crack, you may want to contact TC Hafford Basement Systems at 705-5890. They will give you a free estimate on the work to be done. Readers, please write in with your recommendations.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I noticed that Winners Circle OTB has been closed. There was a sign on both doors that said, “As most of you know, our building has been sold. Please check our Facebook page Winners Circle OTB for where and when we will be re-opening.” The newspaper never had anything on it. I was buying racing forms there a lot. Now I won’t have any updated race information on the racetracks. The racing forms were helpful. Do you have any information into what is going on? Will they have a new place soon?

— No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: Patience, my dear. Winners Circle Off-Track Betting received city approval just this past Tuesday, Oct. 2 to move its liquor license about 100 yards down the street to 12 Mollison Way in Lewiston. The plan is to share a building with Marco’s Restaurant in the Fairgrounds Business Park off Main Street. Legends Sports Bar & Grill moved into the former Winners Circle building and a grand opening will be held soon. I hope you’re a winner when you place those bets!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: