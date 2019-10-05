LEWISTON — After Johnstown took an early lead, the Maine Nordiques slowly made their way back to win Saturday, 2-1.

Bennett Stockdale scored 10 minutes into the first period to give the Tomahawks a 1-0 lead. Johnstown outshot Maine 11-8 in the first period.

Kylar Fenton scored 2:30 into the second period off assists from Tyler Harvey and Emmanuel Sanchez to even the score at 1-1. Maine led the shot total in the second period, 14-11, but was only able to scrape a single goal through.

Johnstown and Maine played an even game in the third, but Maine’s Isaiah Fox found the back of the net with a little more than three minutes remaining in the contest to give the Nordiques a 2-1 lead they didn’t relinquish.

Alex Tracy made 29 saves for the Tomahawks, while Connor Androlewicz, the first star of the game, made 32 saves in the win.

Junior Bruins 5, Thunder 3

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — The Junior Bruins took advantage of their fast start and took down the Twin City Thunder 5-3 on Saturday.

Boston scored the first three goals of the game, the first two coming in the first period from Michael Brown and Nik Allain. Zach Pellegrino scored early in the second to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead.

The Thunder got on the board a few minutes later with a goal from Gonzales Hagerman. Mathieu Lapierre added to the Twin City total six minutes later with a goal that made it a 3-2 deficit.

Nolan Moore’s scored for Boston extended the lead to two, and then the Bruins added a goal 4:20 into the final frame, this one by Johnny Mulera, to go up 5-2.

The Thunder’s Martin Moioffer scored with 29 seconds left in the game, but by then the result was already in place.

Boston’s Jackson Bernard made 25 saves. The Thunder used two goalies, Artur Ohandzhanian and Alexander Kozic, who saved 32 and four shots, respectively.

