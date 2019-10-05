BELGRADE – Marie (Bouthot) Fatima Casey died on Oct. 1, 2019 with her family by her side. She was 68.Marie was born on Sept. 24, 1951 in Rumford to her parents, Victor and Evangeline “Van” Bouthot. She graduated from the Mexico High School in 1969. She has resided the past 25 years in Belgrade. She worked in the healthcare industry for many years and enjoyed working with adults with disabilities. After retiring, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and in her garden. Marie had many longtime friends who she cherished and was always there for. Becoming a full time MeMe was what she enjoyed the most.Marie is survived by her spouse Jack Benton of Belgrade; son and daughter-in-law Ryan and Jessica Casey of Rumford, daughter Angel Casey of Rumford, stepdaughters Katie Benton and Christie Labbe of Sidney; siblings Linda Herd and husband Bruce of Sunapee, N.H., Michael Bouthot of Mexico, Jamie Bouthot of Rumford; three grandchildren who she adored, Emma and Ethan Casey and Marie Merriam. She was preceded in death by her parents.You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.A Time of Sharing and Remembering will be held from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at SG Thibault Funeral Home.Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com If so desired contributions in Marie’s memorymay be made to:ASPCAPO Box 96929Washington, DC 20090-6929

« Previous

Next »