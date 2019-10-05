Androscoggin County

• Kevin Poulin, 56, of Lisbon, on a probation hold, 8:10 p.m. Friday on Pine Woods Road in Lisbon.

Auburn

• Keith Nurse, 59, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation with a prior conviction, 1:50 a.m. Saturday on Elm Street.

• Nikki Doucette, 30, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 1:54 a.m. Saturday at 361 Court St.

• Brian Jordan, 33, of Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1:54 a.m. Saturday at 361 Court St.

Lewiston

• Jason Stratton, 31, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 10 p.m. Friday at 54 Pierce St.

• Jovan Calhoun, 36, of Lewiston, on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation with prior convictions and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 10:30 p.m. Friday at 144 Horton St.

• Jeffrey Brought, 39, of Mechanic Falls, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 1 a.m. Saturday at 260 East Ave.

• Hamza Ali, 29, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 7:47 a.m. Saturday at 449 Sabattus St.

• Amanda Dubois, 34, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 5:05 p.m. Saturday on Webster Street.

