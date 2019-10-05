Androscoggin County
• Kevin Poulin, 56, of Lisbon, on a probation hold, 8:10 p.m. Friday on Pine Woods Road in Lisbon.
Auburn
• Keith Nurse, 59, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation with a prior conviction, 1:50 a.m. Saturday on Elm Street.
• Nikki Doucette, 30, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 1:54 a.m. Saturday at 361 Court St.
• Brian Jordan, 33, of Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1:54 a.m. Saturday at 361 Court St.
Lewiston
• Jason Stratton, 31, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 10 p.m. Friday at 54 Pierce St.
• Jovan Calhoun, 36, of Lewiston, on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation with prior convictions and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 10:30 p.m. Friday at 144 Horton St.
• Jeffrey Brought, 39, of Mechanic Falls, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 1 a.m. Saturday at 260 East Ave.
• Hamza Ali, 29, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 7:47 a.m. Saturday at 449 Sabattus St.
• Amanda Dubois, 34, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 5:05 p.m. Saturday on Webster Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Credits roll for this year’s Emerge Film Festival
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log
-
Boys' Soccer
Boys soccer: St. Dom’s rallies to defeat Poland
-
Football
Football: Oxford Hills speeds away from Edward Little in second half
-
Golf
H.S. golf: Leavitt, St. Dom’s finish third at team state championships