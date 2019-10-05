DEAR SUN SPOTS: I lost a ring that my husband gave me when I was shopping at Food City in Lisbon Falls between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. If you found the ring or have any information, please contact me at [email protected] or call 353- 5041.

— Heidi, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A Christmas Fair is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Sixth Street Congregation Church, 109 Sixth St. in Auburn. We invite people to contribute as jewelry, items for the white elephant table, toys, puzzles, books and other items.

We are also looking for volunteers who would like to spend a few hours to help at the sale and/or help with setting up the sale. All proceeds go to the heating and electricity bills of the church.

You may contact me at 783-2759. Please leave a message and telephone number and I will return your call as soon as possible.

— Peg, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the requests for recommendation in the Oct. 4 Sun Spots for computer help, I recommend Jandy Computer Services, owned by Andy Smith Jr., at 784-7276.

For antique car appraisals, call Frank Barron in Auburn at 784-2510.

— Deb, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: When we cleared out our church library, we found several publications including “The American Organist,” “Organist Review,” “The Tracker Choir and Organ,” “Reed Organ Society.” We would be happy to give these to anyone interested. Please call 743-2766.

— No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I need to know what organization I can give my can tabs to. Last year I gave them to a woman, but unfortunately, I have misplaced her information. She brought them to the Ronald McDonald House in Massachusetts.

I have over 3,000 tabs to benefit any organization that can use them. It makes me feel good to know I can help someone with just a few minutes of my time. Please call at 743-2817, and leave a message.

Thank you for all the good you do for everyone who reads this local newspaper each day.

— Jody, no town

ANSWER: In the Jan. 1 Sun Spots, Tammy, along with her grandson Brody were taking a trip to Boston to deliver tabs. Their number is 320-3848.

Another wonderful woman who has been transporting the tabs to Ronald McDonald House in Portland for many years is Mary Ann Norcross. You can reach her at 783-6651.

The Ronald McDonald Houses in Portland and Bangor collect aluminum tabs from soda, tennis ball, vegetable, soup, pet food cans, etc. to raise funds to help families with sick children in the hospital stay close by. Tabs can be dropped off or mailed to: Ronald McDonald House, 250 Brackett St. Portland, ME 04102, or Ronald McDonald House Bangor, 654 State St., Bangor, ME 04401.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Where can I find Sun Spots, the weather, and local ads in the paper?

— Bev, no town

ANSWER: Sun Spots is in the Lifestyle (Section C) section along with Dear Abby, etc. Weather is on the Weather and Nation page in Section A, and ads are disbursed throughout the entire paper. Are you thinking of subscribing? Call circulation at 784-5411.

