AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library will host a meet and greet for Auburn City Council candidates from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the Androscoggin Community Room.
There are 14 candidates running for the council, all of whom have been invited to attend or send a representative. Each candidate will each be given one to two minutes to introduce himself or herself, followed by some general questions by a moderator.
There will be time for questions from the audience.
This event is open to the public.
