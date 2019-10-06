AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library will host a meet and greet for Auburn City Council candidates from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the Androscoggin Community Room.

There are 14 candidates running for the council, all of whom have been invited to attend or send a representative. Each candidate will each be given one to two minutes to introduce himself or herself, followed by some general questions by a moderator.

There will be time for questions from the audience.

This event is open to the public.

