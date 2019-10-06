RUMFORD — A Carthage man was treated at the hospital Sunday afternoon after his pickup truck crashed into a ditch on Route 2, according to police.

Alton Berry, 57, was driving east on Route 2 and nearing Rumford Center when his vehicle left the roadway, traveled across the westbound lane and crashed into the ditch, according to Sgt. James Bernard of the Rumford Police Department.

Bernard said Berry’s 2007 Chevrolet struck an embankment and “went airborne for 75 feet,” then coming to a stop in the ditch.

“He complained of pain in his chest and stomach area and was (taken) to Rumford Hospital via Med-Care Ambulance,” Bernard said.

While the crash remained under investigation, Bernard said “it sounds like (Berry) may have fallen asleep at the wheel.”

Berry’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Adley’s Auto Sales in Rumford.

Bernard said Berry was treated at Rumford Hospital and released Sunday evening.

