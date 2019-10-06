LEWISTON — The group advocating for the expansion of Lewiston High School will host an open house and tours of the school from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The tours will allow community members to see the high school and learn about the proposed expansion project prior to the Nov. 5 vote. The project will add a two-story classroom wing that will benefit special education and the visual and performing arts.

Supporters said those classes are held in a dark basement, isolated from other students in an area with poor air quality and inadequate space.

Tours will leave every 30 minutes from the main entrance at 156 East Ave. Questions during the tour are encouraged.

The $13.4 million expansion will add the classroom wing near the main entrance of the high school. The project includes more than 15 classrooms, a handicap-accessible elevator and a more secure main entrance.

The 46-year-old high school, which opened in September 1973, was originally designed with an arts wing, but it was eliminated from the final design.

