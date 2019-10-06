Sarah Herde looks back at the race committee boat to see if she crossed the start line early during the Bates College Protest Regatta on Taylor Pond in Auburn on Sunday. Herde and her crew, Claire DePlanck, sailed one of six boats entered in the annual New England Intercollegiate Sailing Association regatta. The Bates College sailing team hosts two regattas a year on the pond, said coach Peter Garcia. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Sailors from Bates College, Tufts University and Maine Maritime Academy leave the start line during the Bates College Protest Regatta on Taylor Pond in Auburn on Sunday. Six boats were entered in the annual New England Intercollegiate Sailing Association regatta. The Bates College sailing team hosts two regattas a year on the pond, said coach Peter Garcia. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Bates College sailing coach Peter Garcia.

Robert Horton, 18, of Auburn assists the Bates College sailing team throughout their fall season. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Bates College, sailing
Related Stories
Latest Articles