Brandon Mank, 13, of Raymond runs through the finish line of the Hebron Academy Color Run at the school in Hebron on Sunday. Mank’s sister, Kaila Mank, is on the class council that organized the junior class fundraiser. Students, faculty and parents spread out over the 5K course with five gallon buckets of a corn starch, water and food coloring mixture. The mixture was tossed into the air when participants passed by. Mank’s twin brother, Brian, is behind Mank. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Brandon Mank, left, and his twin brother, Brian, 13, of Raymond toss a colored mixture on Keegan Ridley, second from left, and his twin brother, Mason, 9, of Hebron during the Hebron Academy Color Run at the school in Hebron on Sunday. Mank’s sister, Kaila Mank, is on the class council that organized the junior class fundraiser. Students, faculty and parents spread out over the 5K course with five gallon buckets of a corn starch, water and food coloring mixture. The mixture was tossed into the air when participants passed by. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
A mixture of corn starch, water and food coloring was used during the Hebron Academy Color Run on Sunday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Oscar Gronros, 11, of Hebron runs through the finish line of the Hebron Academy Color Run at the school in Hebron on Sunday. Members of the school’s class council organized the junior class fundraiser. Students, faculty and parents spread out over the 5K course with five gallon buckets of a corn starch, water and food coloring mixture. The mixture was tossed into the air when participants passed by. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Kaila Mank, right, of Raymond tosses a colored mixture onto Sarah English, left, of Poland, and Nola Goodwin of Turner during the Hebron Academy Color Run at the school in Hebron on Sunday. Mank and members of the school’s class council organized the junior class fundraiser. Students, faculty and parents spread out over the 5K course with five gallon buckets of a corn starch, water and food coloring mixture. The mixture was tossed into the air when participants passed by. English and Goodwin are freshman at the school. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Lilly Bergeron of Wales creates a 5K logo out of balloons on the back of a field hockey net prior to the start of the Hebron Academy Color Run in Hebron on Sunday. Bergeron is a junior at the school. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal