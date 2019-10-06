ELLSWORTH — Authorities are investigating what appears to be a fatal logging accident in Ellsworth.
Police say they found the body of a 53-year-old Sorrento man on a woodlot. WABI-TV reports that the discovery was made Friday, but the man’s name has not yet been released.
The man’s death is not considered to be suspicious, but police are still investigating.
Police say the man’s wife contacted them after he never returned home.
