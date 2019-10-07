There was a time when putting in a home surveillance camera cost thousands of dollars and the wiring alone would require a professional touch. These days, you can get a wifi camera for under a hundred bucks and you can put one wherever you want. Many models have no wires at all, yet they’re advanced enough to see in the dark, detect motion and send you alerts no matter where in the world you happen to be.

If you’re one of the many who has gone high tech for your security needs, we’d like to hear about your set-up, even if it’s as simple as a Ring doorbell camera. We understand that sharing security systems is a dubious concept, so tell us anonymously if you’d like. Send your details to staff writer Mark LaFlamme at [email protected] or call 689-2876.

« Previous