The Maine Northmen capped their inaugural season by winning the Interstate Box Lacrosse Association national championship Sunday night in Huntington Beach, California.

The Northmen, a semipro team that plays out of Biddeford Ice Arena, swept through a championship weekend that included seven other regional champions. The Northmen (12-0) won Saturday in pool play against teams from California and Colorado, then earned the top seed with an 18-2 victory over the Ralston Regals of Nebraska.

That 16-goal differential sent Maine into the final against the No. 2 Louisville (Kentucky) Canards, who ousted the No. 3 Minnesota Wheat Kings in overtime in the semifinals. The Northmen defeated Louisville, 17-14.

The Northmen finished with a 12-0 record that included a New England title over the defending national champion Cambridge (Massachusetts) Nor’easters.