Waterford Fall Foliage 5K road race and Fun Run.

WATERFORD — The 20th anniversary of the Waterford Fall Foliage 5K road race and the kid’s 1-mile fun run will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, starting at 11:30 a.m.

The original race in 2000 was in memory of a long time Waterford resident, Margaret Sawyer, who ran the Boston Marathon when she was in her 70s. The next year, it became a scholarship race for Waterford graduating seniors in memory of Tony Waldeier, who taught more than 30 years at the Waterford Memorial School. As of this year, more than $70,000 has been awarded in Waldeier’s name.

Roads close before the start of the fun run at 11:30 a.m., followed by the 5K race. The races start at Waterford Common.

Race registration is still open, in advance or online at www.waterfordfall5k.com or www.running4free.com, or www.active.com. Also, on the race day you can register in person at our registration table.

Farmington church to host community luncheon

FARMINGTON — The Old South First Congregational Church will serve its monthly free community luncheon at noon on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The menu for this month includes baked ham with mashed potatoes, peas, biscuits and cookies.

Delivery service will be available in Farmington. Call the church office at 207-778-0424 during the week or the church kitchen, 207-778-4438, on the morning of the luncheon to have a meal delivered.

West Paris Library Fall Festival and book sale

WEST PARIS — Friends of the West Paris Library are sponsoring an annual Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the West Paris Historical Society building, Main Street, across from the library.

As part of the festival, the Friends will hold their annual used book sale, which includes adult, young adult and children’s fiction, as well as nonfiction for all ages. For the last hour of the sale, a bag of books will be $1. Hot coffee, tea, cider, muffins or coffee cake will be available.

Baskets with various themes are on display at the library and tickets for the raffle may be purchased there. The baskets will also be at the festival. Tickets are $1 each, or six for $5. The drawing will be at the close of the festival.

The money raised from the sales will be used to benefit the library. Donations of books may be dropped off at the library during open hours. For more information, call the library at 207-674-2004.

Society to host talk on ‘Maine in World War I’

CANTON—The Canton Historical Society will host a talk on “Maine in World War I” on Wednesday, Oct. 16, in its building at 25 Turner St. The 6:30 p.m. program speaker will be Capt. Jonathan D. Bratten of the Maine Army National Guard.

In 1917, 2,000 Mainers left their homes and families to “make the world safe for democracy.” Their travels took them directly into the heart of the Great War, where they proved that the best of the German Army was no match for the boys from Maine. Bratten will discuss how the actions of Maine’s soldiers changed the course of World War I.

Bratten is an engineer officer in the Maine Army National Guard where he commands the 251st Engineer Co. and serves as command historian. He holds a BA in history from Franciscan University of Steubenville (Ohio) and an MA in history from the University of New Hampshire. Bratten is a veteran of Afghanistan.

The program is free of admission and open to the public. The venue is handicapped accessible. Refreshments will be served. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, email [email protected]

