- Elizabeth M. Chaousis, 43, Buckfield, warrant failure to appear, Sept. 24, Farmington Police Department.
- Roger N. Smith, 54, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 24, Wilton Police Department.
- Craig W. Bunnell, 49, Avon, probation hold, Sept. 26, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Gregory J. Williams, 66, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, Sept. 27, $500 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Jamie E. Dewar, 44, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, Sept. 27, $750 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Jason M. Packer, 48, Chesterville, operating under the influence, Sept. 28, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
- Jean-Pierre T. Tshamala Jr., 30, furnishing a place for minors to consume or possess alcohol, Sept. 28, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Anthony M. Gage Jr., 30, Phillips, warrant unpaid fines, Sept. 28, $306 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Kenneth B. Loftus, 31, Kingfield, warrant unpaid fine/fees, Sept. 30, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- William M. Pulk, 62, Carthage, unlawful sexual contact, Oct. 2, $2,500 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Joshua A. Tripp, 33, Farmington, domestic violence criminal mischief, Oct. 2, Farmington Police Department.
- Joshua H. Rinaldi, 38, Livermore Falls, violation of conditions of release, Oct. 3, Wilton Police Department.
- Alan R. Gay, 58, Chesterville, domestic violence assault, Oct. 4, $500 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Jill L. Brown, 45, Jay, operating under the influence, criminal mischief, Oct. 5, Jay Police Department.
- April M. Tilton, 32, Farmington, operating under the influence, assault, operating without a license, Oct. 5, Jay Police Department.
- Yusaf S. Mohamed, 20, Lewiston, operating under the influence, Oct. 6, $100 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Sherry A. Callahan, 60, Salem Township, domestic violence assault, Oct. 6, $500 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Daniel A. Tracy, 34, Industry, operating after suspension, Oct. 6, revert back to court summons date, Wilton Police Department.
- Joshua Hiscock, 36, Jay, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Oct. 7, revert back to court summons date, Jay Police Department.
