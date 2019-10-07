CONCORD, N.H. — Gas prices are continuing to fall in northern New England.
The latest GasBuddy price reports show New Hampshire’s prices dropped 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, to $2.45. Vermont’s went down 1.4 cents, to $2.62 per gallon. Maine’s price also fell slightly, to $2.52 per gallon.
The national average is $2.65 per gallon. That’s up 9.6 cents from a month ago, and 25.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
