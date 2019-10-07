OAKLAND — Abby Breznyak scored twice to lead Messalonskee to a 4-1 field hockey win over Edward Little on Monday.

Breznyak scored once in each half. Rylee Poulin was the first scorer of the game and Chloe Tilley capped off the scoring for the Eagles.

Edward Little’s Jordan Cummings scored in the first half to tie the game at 1-1.

Emma Dionne saved eight shots and Elise Syphers five for Edward Little, while Messalonskee’s Nealey Dillon sAaved seven in the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Traip 2, Gray-New Gloucester 0

KITTERY — Sydney Auclair scored off assists from Jen McCluskey and Molly Sawtelle converted a penalty kick as the Rangers (8-2) shut out the Patriots (6-5) on Monday.

Ivy Abrams recorded five saves for Gray-New Gloucester. Abigail Pitcairn turned back seven shots for Traip.

