NEW GLOUCESTER — Assessing agent Michael O’Donnell told selectmen Monday night agents have visited 1,200 of the more than 3,000 properties being revaluated across the town.

The representative of John O’Donnell & Associates of New Gloucester, which was hired for $220,000 for the job, said he hopes to reach 2,500 “before the snow flies.”

The last revaluation was in 2002.

The 2017 property assessments were at 82 percent of fair market value. The goal is to bring them to 100 percent by April 1, 2020.

O’Donnell will give a detailed progress report by late November.

In other matters, the town will review eight sealed bids for a wheel loader for the transfer station and make a recommendation at the next board meeting.

The board approved having all employees, salaried and hourly, full time or part time, keep time sheets recording work hours and breaks for board review beginning Oct. 20.

Town Manager Carrie Castonguay is responsible for signing off on all employee time sheets, and the Board of Selectmen chairman or vice chairman will sign the town manager’s time sheet.

