LEWISTON — Maggie Kelley has been promoted to senior vice president and chief clinical officer of Community Health Options.

A nurse practitioner with expertise in care management, she has nearly three decades of experience in health care leadership, leading and directing clinical operations, and designing clinical service models.

In her new capacity, she will report directly to President and CEO Kevin Lewis, serve on Health Options’ executive leadership team, and provide oversight of the organization’s accreditation, medical management and pharmacy teams.

Kelley joined Health Options in 2012 as director of care management and quality and was later promoted to vice president of medical management.

Also changing roles within the company’s health care leadership is Dr. Jacquelyn Hedlund, who has accepted the part-time position of senior medical director, effective Sept. 23. Her responsibilities will include clinical support of the entire medical division: medical management, pharmacy, quality assurance and credentialing.

Dr. Hedlund has been with Health Options’ medical team since joining as associate medical director in 2015.

