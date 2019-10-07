AUBURN – Brenda Kay McDonald Hewins Kendrick, 62, a resident of Hallowell, formerly of Leeds, passed away at Androscoggin Hospice House on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, with her loving family by her side.She was born on April 11, 1957, in Monetary, Calif., the daughter of Daniel McDonald and Ramona (Wing) Heikkinen. Brenda attended schools in Leeds and Turner. She enjoyed the ocean and spending time at Old Orchard Beach. Brenda loved music and enjoyed dancing. She was always dressed in fashion with accessorizing jewelry. Brenda also enjoyed spending time with her best friend Janice Stephens.She is survived by three children, Kurt Hewins and companion Delphia Cyr of Turner, Terry Hewins and her companion Todd of Leeds, Kyle Hewins and companion Monica Martin of Oxford; eight grandchildren, Ryan and his companion Tayla, Shelby and her companion Chad, Talyor and her companion Tyler, Teanna, Teah, Todd, Jr., Karson and Kohen; three great-grandchildren, Tinleigh, Tucker and Miller; her three sisters, Belinda Amberg of Livermore, Jill McDonald of Rumford, Elly Decker and husband Mark of Turner. She was predeceased by her parents, Daniel McDonald and Ramona (Wing) Heikkinen; maternal grandparents, Llwellyn and Evelyn Wing, and paternal grandparents, Frank McDonald and Alice Larabee. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.comA Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 11-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Leeds Community Church, 123 Church Hill Rd., Leeds, Maine. Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main St., Monmouth, Maine.

