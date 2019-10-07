LIVERMORE – Mark Dalphonse, 61, of Livermore,passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. He was born in Berlin, N.H., the son of the late Lawrence (Barney) and Ruby (Long) Dalphonse, and the husband of the late Betsey (Knox) Dalphonse.

After high school, Marky travelled all across the country and told many tales of his great, wild, adventures. He obtained his CDL license and began working as a truck driver. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and earned the nickname, “CJ” thanks to a love for Jeeping that he proudly passed down to his daughter who was his pride and joy.

Mark is survived by his daughter Erica Buteau and her husband Richard of Berlin, N.H., stepson Ryan Webber and his fiance Brianna Dow, and stepdaughter, Ellen Webber of Canton; grandson, Troy Steller and his wife Samantha, granddaughter Kendra Steller and great-granddaughter, Chloe Steller, all of Berlin, NH.

He also leaves behind three brothers, Larry Dalphonse and wife Cheryl of Milan, N.H., Stephen Dalphonse and wife Gerry of Merrimack, N.H., Mike Dalphonse and wife Rita of Berlin, N.H.; many nieces, nephews, and good, life-long friends as well as his beloved cat, Miss Kitty.

He was predeceased by his wife Betsey; his parents; and nephew Tod Dalphonse.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H. There will be no calling hours.

