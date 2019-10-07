There’s a theater down Brunswick way that offers wine, beer and other goodies as you watch your movie. Other theaters in the area are adding luxurious, reclining seats and more food options. Even drive-ins are enjoying a kind of resurgence as many people opt to forgo the traditional theater experience to watch from the privacy of their cars. No matter how you look at it, the movie-going experience is not the same as it was back in the day, when it was popcorn, a soda and for a buck or less an usher ripped your ticket in half and sent you on your way. We’d like to know what you like about going to the movies these days, what you hate and which particular theaters are most likely to get your business. Send your thoughts to staff writer Mark LaFlamme at [email protected] or 689-2876, and please: Turn off your phone before the movie starts.

