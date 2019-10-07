Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Peter Baizley, 19, of Poland, on a probation hold, 6:37 p.m. Monday at 182 Cobb Rd. in Poland.

Auburn

• Graeme Marshall, 54, of Cranston, Rhode Island, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Center Street.

• Donia Perreault, 37, of Auburn, on a charge of criminal mischief, 1:30 a.m. Monday at 4 Towle Ave.

• Sue Vining, 47, of Auburn, on a charge of theft, 1:15 p.m. Monday at 100 Mount Auburn Ave.

Lewiston

• Qassim Al-Hikaimy, 53, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 10:50 p.m. Sunday at 114 Blake St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Randy W. Beaudoin, 54, of Lewiston struck the back of one driven by Deborah G. Reed, 47, of Auburn at 1:02 p.m. Saturday on Court Street while Reed was stopped at a red light. The 2001 Ford owned by Beaudoin was towed and the 2013 Kia owned by Reed received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Michael J. Alexander, 63, of Turner was going north on Turner Road at 4:53 p.m. Sunday when he fell asleep and it crossed the centerline into southbound traffic. The vehicle rolled into bushes. Alexander’s 2010 Nissan was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Dante Garcia, 16, of Auburn was going south on Summer Street at 8:51 p.m. Sunday when it swerved across the left lane to avoid striking a small animal. The vehicle struck a fire hydrant, a utility pole and rolled onto the driver’s side. The 2011 Chevrolet owned by Danielle M. Garcia of Auburn was towed.

Lewiston

•A vehicle driven by Dylan H. Myers, 27, of Lewiston backed into a parked vehicle owned by Janet P. Barrett, 72, of Lewiston at 8:51 a.m. Saturday on Wood Street. The 2008 Jeep driven by Myers and owned by Eugene A. Welenteichick of East Poland and Barrett’s 2012 Volvo received functional damage.

