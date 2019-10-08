During Paul LePage’s tenure as Maine’s governor, Adrienne Bennett was often on the hot seat while serving as press secretary for her controversial boss.

Now she’s eyeing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Bennett, 40, declared Tuesday she intends to snatch Maine’s 2nd District congressional seat from Democrat Jared Golden, who won the sprawling, rural district last year in one of the closest congressional races in the country.

Before she can take on the first-term incumbent from Lewiston, though, Bennett has to come out on top in a June primary against at least two other Republican hopefuls, former state Sen. Eric Brakey of Auburn and former state Rep. Dale Crafts of Lisbon.

Brakey has been running since early summer and has already raised more than $300,000 for his campaign. Crafts plans a formal announcement of his candidacy Thursday.

Bennett took to the airwaves Tuesday to announce her plans to join the fray during radio appearances with friendly hosts.

She also issued a press release declaring her support for President Donald Trump.

“I love Maine and America, and right now many politicians and elites are trying to transform our state and country into something we don’t recognize and we don’t want,” she said in the release.

“I will support our workers and small businesses, protect our trade, defend our borders, follow our Constitution, honor our history and flag, and uphold our traditional conservative values,” Bennett said.

She said that “the people of Maine’s 2nd District helped to elect President Trump and want a representative in Congress who enthusiastically supports and promotes his America-First agenda.”

Bennett, who grew up in Troy, recently moved to Bangor from the Portland area. She has been working as a Realtor since LePage left office.

Bennett, who worked as a television reporter before LePage hired her, said she “endured a rugged childhood of rural poverty” as a youngster raised by a single mother who hadn’t finished high school.

“Since I was a child, my only choice was to work hard,” she said in the release. “It built character and a strong work ethic, which became a way of life.”

“The harsh reality of her childhood made Bennett stronger and she finished school on her own, completing her studies at the University of Maine at Orono and New England School of Communications, paying her own way,” her press release said.

Bennett, who is not married, said she “focused on creating a better future for myself and my family.” She has a 19-year-old daughter who is in college.

LePage said during a radio interview last month that Golden “better be ready because he’s going to have one hell of a battle” against a significant challenger, whom he did not name. He remains a big Bennett fan.

The ex-governor added in that interview that a Republican primary was likely, which is often considered a problem for parties trying to defeat an incumbent, but Golden is going to be in trouble.

“Ranked choice isn’t going to help him this time,” LePage said.

Golden captured the 2nd District seat in 2018 by narrowly defeating former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin in the country’s first ranked-choice voting election for federal office. Poliquin said this summer he would sit out the 2020 race because he wants to spend time helping his elderly parents.

