AUBURN – A 21-year old Auburn man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge of murder in the shooting death of a Turner man in the local Walmart parking lot July 27.
At his arraignment Tuesday, Judge William Stokes appointed James Howaniec and Jesse Archer as defense attorneys.
Dalphonse was arrested July 31 in the fatal shooting of Jean Fournier, 41, of Turner. Several witnesses told police that on the evening of July 27, following an altercation, Dalphonse shot Fournier twice in the back while Fournier was walking away from Dalphonse’s vehicle.
Dalphonse was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury Monday.
