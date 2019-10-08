I support Owen Cardwell-Copenhefer, who is running for the Lewiston School Committee at-large.

Public schools were created to provide workers for all occupations — vocational, technical and college-bound students.

Cardwell-Copenhefer understands that every child is different. Some have more challenges than others. He understands that every student deserves an education so they can become successful to their fullest potential and graduate in order to become employable and a productive member of the community.

As many seniors on fixed income, I know he realizes that public education is a heavy burden on taxpayers and will look for cost savings at all levels. He has experience in finances.

I also join him in supporting the Lewiston High School expansion because no student should have to attend classes in a basement with no ventilation and smell the paint and fumes from the shop area.

I will support Owen Carwell-Copenhefer on Nov. 5.

Diane Grandmaison, Lewiston

