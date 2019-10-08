Joshua Robison, 40, Strong, warrant failure to appear, Oct. 7, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Barry Hall, 30, Jay, criminal trespass, violation condition of release, Oct. 7, Wilton Police Department.
