DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m helping with a foreign exchange student in Lewiston who wants to perform 40 hours of volunteering. I’m not sure what’s available in our area for students who want and need to volunteer. Does anyone out there have any ideas? Please call me at 689-4394 and I will share the information with her.

— Lucy, no town

ANSWER: Choices may depend on your student’s age as some opportunities require students to be 16 or even 18 years of age to volunteer, or to be in the presence of an accompanying adult. Readers, especially those who are employed or volunteer at the area’s non-profits, please write in with your ideas!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For the person who wanted information for snowblowing (Sept. 30 Sun Spots), the man I know lives in Oxford. His phone number is 539-4004. I called him and he is accepting more customers. He does good work and takes on lawn mowing as well as snow removal.

—Irene, Auburn

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The McLaughlin Garden and Homestead is gearing up for our Jack-O’-Lantern Spectacular on Oct. 18 and 19. We will have lots of pumpkins to carve and are seeking help from people who would enjoy coming to our carving room to help with the task. The carving room will be open Oct. 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The pumpkins will be gutted so participants only need to carve them. After the event is over, you may return to the garden on Sunday and pick up your jack-o’-lantern and take it home. We do have templates to use or welcome free designs. Bring a friend and spend some time socializing while helping us with this labor intensive event.

—Becky, South Paris

ANSWER: I know a lot of people who love this kind of thing! Help spread the word and plan to attend!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you know where there are places to go horseback riding? Thank you for your help. You do a great job!

— No name, no town

ANSWER: The place that comes to mind is Carousel Horse Farm in Casco. Contact them at 627-4471. Its website is chfmaine.com. They advertise guided trail rides for all skill levels and also offer winter sleigh rides, which sounds very nice!

Readers, if you have recommendations, please let me know!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Sun Journal used to do a Calling All Cooks recipe book every year and in one of those was a recipe for Pumpkin Whoopie Pies. This was the best recipe! My copy has been lost and I’m hoping someone has that particular cookbook with that recipe and would be willing to share it with me.

— Heidi, no town

ANSWER: I would love to get my hands on those cookbooks! If any of you cooks in Sun Spots Land still have them, let me know ASAP!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: When was Burger King on Main Street in Lewiston opened?

— Joe, no town

ANSWER: OK readers, if you know the answer to this question, please share. It seems like Burger King has been there forever. Let’s attempt to pin down the date for this curious one!

