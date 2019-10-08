MINOT — Monday night the Minot Board of Selectmen approved a request by Tri-Town Junior Girl Scout Troop 30 that they be allowed to improve the Minot Trail System.

In their PowerPoint presentation, the Girl Scouts outlined plans which include upgrading broken or missing information centers and installing new bat and bird houses along the 1.8 mile trail.

The Girls Scouts would finance the project through cookie sales and other fundraising efforts.

The troop hopes to have the project completed by the end of the school year.

The wooded hiking trail system is a network of paths providing an assortment of varied terrains connecting Minot Consolidated School with the Town Office and several ball fields.

Rated as an easy-to-moderate hike, the trails are for nonmotorized recreation, including walking, biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, with handicap accessible trails as well.

In other business, selectmen approved property tax abatements to Roland Berry, Paul Sasseville and Gail Sasseville, due to depreciated values of properties.

Town Administrator Danielle Loring said she will be hosting students on Volunteer Day, which is Friday, Oct. 18.

Loring said it is part of Regional School Unit 16’s effort to help students achieve their community service hours.

She added some staff and Planning Board members will be attending Androscoggin Valley Council of Government’s Planning Day on Oct. 31. The program is scheduled to address recent changes to the administration of Maine Uniform Building & Energy Code as well as other regional topics.

« Previous

filed under: