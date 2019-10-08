Hannaford says consumers who purchased Hannaford-brand Deli White American cheese, including sliced cheese, from one of its delis or grab-and-go counters between Sept. 8 and Oct. 8 should return the cheese for a full refund.
The cheese might contain metal fragments, Ericka Dodge, spokeswoman for the Scarborough-based supermarket chain, said in a statement issued Tuesday night.
The recall affects only Hannaford-brand white American cheese. Customers should not eat the cheese, and return it to the store for a full refund.
No illnesses or injuries have been reported, Dodge said.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Franklin
Eustis hunter dies after accidental, self-inflicted gunshot
-
Crime
Former treasurer pleads guilty to Litchfield Fair theft, to serve 18 months in jail
-
Community Sports
Hall of Fame trainer and ESPN boxing commentator to appear at the Portland Expo
-
Business
Layoffs, store closings follow in wake of Olympia Sports sale
-
Nation / World
Most Americans don’t know Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp, among other digital basics