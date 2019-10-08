BELGRADE – Eugene “Gene” Wallace Haines, 89, of Dixfield, passed into eternity on Oct. 5, 2019, in the comfort of his second home, his daughter’s home, surrounded by loved ones. He was born July 14, 1930, in Rumford, a son of Clarence “Pop” and Jenny (Curneil) Haines. He was educated in Rumford schools, graduating from Stephens Memorial High School.

After his graduation, he worked for Maine Central Railroad before entering the Army. While in the service, he was stationed in Germany and worked in the Postal Department of the service. Upon returning to the States and being honorably discharged, he was employed at Diamond Match International where he met and married Evelyn Parent Haines. After marrying, he worked as a welder and subforeman for the Oxford Paper Company/Boise Cascade, providing for his family until retiring.

Gene loved people; all were welcomed in his home. He was a jack of all trades. His philosophy of, “if you don’t use it, you’ll lose it,” kept him always finding something to do. He had an attitude of working hard, overcoming obstacles with great determination and, as well, he had a heart of gold behind his firm stance. His legacy of loving our country, being a responsible individual, working hard and appreciating family and friends lives especially in the hearts of his children and their families.

His father, mother, wife, brothers, Burton Haines, Everett Haines, sisters, Bernice Haines and Madelyn Cunningham, predeceased him.

He is survived by his daughter, Dorna Bureau and her, husband, Kenneth Ed Bureau and by his son, Eugene W. Haines Jr. and his wife, Dawn Haines. He leaves six grandchildren: Amy, Sarah, Buddy, Emily, Edmond and Kenneth along with six great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Joseph Parent and his wife, Angie Parent; sister-in-law, Shirley Haines, many nieces and nephews; remaining friends, Sarah Drury, Bruce and Alice Clark, Tom and Pam Childs, and Plattsmouth, Nebraska and Spaulding Point Road, Belgrade, Maine friends. Eugene’s family would like to express their thanks and gratitude for the loving care of friends and family and the Androscoggin Hospice Staff.

At Gene’s request, there will be no services. You are invited to visit his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com to leave a kind remembrance.

Remembrance gifts

may be given to

Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, Maine 04240

