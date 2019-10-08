Tim Lajoie has my vote.

When voting for the mayor of Lewiston, I consider things like integrity and honesty, someone who has Lewiston’s best interest in mind, protecting families, keeping safe neighborhoods, and someone who will stand strong against illegal acts of any kind. Tim Lajoie is that person.

He has experience in law enforcement, is a former city councilor, is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and is a chaplain with strong faith. These are qualities that Lewiston residents should all embrace when voting for mayor, and they are why I am voting for Tim Lajoie for mayor of Lewiston.

Patti Gagne, Lewiston

