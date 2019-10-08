Androscoggin County
• Martin Buck, 50, of Turner, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 5:50 p.m. Monday at 17 Center Bridge Road in Turner.
• Amber Kittrell, 31, of Lisbon, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 3 a.m. Tuesday at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.
Auburn
• Nikki Doucette, 30, of Poland, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:47 p.m. Monday at 361 Court St.
• Wesley Fennell, 37, of Litchfield, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:51 p.m. Tuesday at 94 Summer St.
Lewiston
• Dalton Farrington, 27, of Auburn, on outstanding warrants for aggravated driving to endanger, unlawful possession of fentanyl, operating under the influence of intoxication, and reckless conduct, 8:50 p.m. Monday at 171 Park St.
• Jeffrey McDaniel, 55, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for violating a protection order, 9 p.m. Monday at 109 Birch St.
• Randy Hall, 54, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 1:42 p.m. Tuesday at 138 Horton St.
• George Simmons, 23, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 5:47 p.m. Tuesday at 131 Pine St.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Opinion
Cal Thomas: Anti-Trumpers living in the ‘Twilight Zone’
-
Sports
Rays beat Astros to force winner-take-all Game 5
-
River Valley
RSU 56 backs $12.79M budget for fourth round of voting
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Girls Scouts get OK to work on Minot Trail System
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn man pleads not guilty to murder