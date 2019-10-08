Androscoggin County

• Martin Buck, 50, of Turner, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 5:50 p.m. Monday at 17 Center Bridge Road in Turner.

• Amber Kittrell, 31, of Lisbon, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 3 a.m. Tuesday at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Auburn

• Nikki Doucette, 30, of Poland, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:47 p.m. Monday at 361 Court St.

• Wesley Fennell, 37, of Litchfield, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:51 p.m. Tuesday at 94 Summer St.

Lewiston

• Dalton Farrington, 27, of Auburn, on outstanding warrants for aggravated driving to endanger, unlawful possession of fentanyl, operating under the influence of intoxication, and reckless conduct, 8:50 p.m. Monday at 171 Park St.

• Jeffrey McDaniel, 55, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for violating a protection order, 9 p.m. Monday at 109 Birch St.

• Randy Hall, 54, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 1:42 p.m. Tuesday at 138 Horton St.

• George Simmons, 23, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 5:47 p.m. Tuesday at 131 Pine St.

