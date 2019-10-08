DEAR SUN SPOTS: A little while ago you posted about a local charity that was looking for filled Christmas stockings for children. Our church would like to do this, but I don’t know who was looking.

— Catherine, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Could you send me the name of the food pantry that gives out Christmas stockings to children? The request was in Sun Spots a while ago.

— Donna, no town

ANSWER: I’m reprinting the answer from the July 11 Sun Spots. Christmas is coming toward us at a rapid rate and I want to be sure all my generous readers in Sun Spots Land have this information from Rose at High Street Food Pantry:

Last year, we appealed to your readers for items for our annual Christmas stocking giveaway and we were so overwhelmed by their generosity. Because of them, we were able to give away over 300 stockings to the children of our food pantry patrons.

This year, we are asking for donations once again. We’re looking for Christmas stockings (18 inches long), new toys, crayons, colored pencils, coloring books, infant/toddler board books, early reader books, small individual snacks and small stuffed animals. Please keep in mind that what is donated must be able to fit into a standard 18-inch Christmas stocking. All items should be new and appropriate for children ages 2-10 years old.

Thank you again for your continued support of the High Street Food Pantry. For more information, please email me at [email protected] or call the office at 784-1306.

— Rose, director of Christian Education & Outreach, Auburn

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for the title of a movie about clocks that came out last year or this year. My family went to see it and it was good. I would like to buy the DVD.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I believe you are referring to “The House with a Clock in its Wall” starring Jack Black and Cate Blanchett. It was in theaters in September 2018. The movie, described as being “very Harry Potterish” was based on a book that was published in 1973.

You can stream it on Netflix or buy it on Amazon, Walmart or just about anywhere DVDs are sold. Enjoy!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Are there any grocery stores that sell small individual packages of meat and chicken, etc.? One or two older adults don’t need and can’t afford family packs. We are trying to get around without a vehicle and it isn’t easy. I would appreciate it if you and your readers can help.

— Sammy, Lewiston

ANSWER: Here are a couple ideas, Sammy. For those who are solo, it’s less expensive per pound to go ahead and buy those family packs and divide them into individual servings when you get home if you have room in the freezer.

If you don’t want to do that, just ask the butcher in the meat department of your local grocery store to wrap up what you need. You can even call ahead.

As far as transportation goes, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010 and ask if they can connect you to some assistance.

